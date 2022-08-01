Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,607 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.11% of SunCoke Energy worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SXC. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $617.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.