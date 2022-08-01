Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $98.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.88 and a twelve month high of $149.92.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

