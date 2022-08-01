Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 18,950 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 665.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 46,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,872 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $35.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

