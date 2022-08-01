Simplex Trading LLC Grows Position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.23% of ProShares Ultra Gold worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $578,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Price Performance

ProShares Ultra Gold stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $76.19.

ProShares Ultra Gold Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

