Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.15% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 35.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,690.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

AGQ stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

