Simplex Trading LLC Invests $825,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of ACWI stock opened at $89.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).
