Simplex Trading LLC Invests $825,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $89.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

