SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 1,798.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $36.49 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

