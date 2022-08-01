SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. StockNews.com lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at SPX

SPX Stock Performance

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $684,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPXC opened at $59.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

(Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.