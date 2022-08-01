State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 20,463 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.93. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.