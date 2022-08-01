State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,080 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.