State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 8,720 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.96. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 40.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.