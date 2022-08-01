State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 8,720 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hamilton Lane stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.96. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 40.20%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
