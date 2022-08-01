State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,638 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 571.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

ARR stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.95.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 128.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. Equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

