State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. State Street Corp raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $38,963,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 129,170 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLLI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of OLLI opened at $58.95 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

