State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 8,127 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 1.9 %

EPC opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.