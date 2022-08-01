State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 149,009 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 149,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.12.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

