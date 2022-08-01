State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,198,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CONMED by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after acquiring an additional 103,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,933 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,482,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CONMED by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69,347 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Stock Performance

CONMED stock opened at $97.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

CONMED Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

