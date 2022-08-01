State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,925 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $16.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

