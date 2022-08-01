State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of HMN opened at $34.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

