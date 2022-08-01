State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,097,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,142.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

