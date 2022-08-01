State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OSI Systems Price Performance

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $383,693.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $778,234.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $1,569,138. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $96.67 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.