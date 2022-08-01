State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 160.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UHT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

UHT stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $743.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $61.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.88 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $335,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

