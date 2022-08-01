State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at $2,634,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI opened at $177.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average of $201.19. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.60 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

