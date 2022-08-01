State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.61 Million Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,071,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after buying an additional 183,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11,578.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after buying an additional 818,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after buying an additional 75,879 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.9 %

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Shares of APAM opened at $39.76 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.