State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,726 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Trading Up 1.8 %

R1 RCM stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

