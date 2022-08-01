State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Ashland Global Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $100.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average is $99.38.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Ashland Global declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ashland Global

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

