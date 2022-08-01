State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

