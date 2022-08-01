State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNTV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,151,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Momentive Global by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 143,748 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Momentive Global by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Momentive Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $8.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.41. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. Analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

