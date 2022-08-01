State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

