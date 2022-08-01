State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

OII opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.92.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $865,093.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

