State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 10,584 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after acquiring an additional 735,737 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,293,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,418,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,363,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,184 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,297,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MWA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

