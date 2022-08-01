State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 15,436 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RVLV. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.72.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

