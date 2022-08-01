State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 17,329 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,055,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 239,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 237,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 195,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 901,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,498,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

About Select Medical

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.