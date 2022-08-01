State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 32,426 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Macerich by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 52,242 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

