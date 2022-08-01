State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $105.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $106.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.