State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in New Relic were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,430.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,101. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEWR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.55.

NEWR stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 74.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

