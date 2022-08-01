State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH opened at $129.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $104.21. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

