State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,469,000 after purchasing an additional 325,489 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,082,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 247,069 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 594,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 404,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

UE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

