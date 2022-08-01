State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.30. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

