State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,879 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,348,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 693,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 502,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 451,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, Director David B. Foss bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.21. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

