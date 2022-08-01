State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,671 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.1 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $120.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.25.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

