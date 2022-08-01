State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,161 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,161 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 859.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,336 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Insider Transactions at LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arun Gupta bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.