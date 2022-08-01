State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 26,464 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,464 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after buying an additional 426,096 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in US Ecology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 626,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 246,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 190,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 142,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.09.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

