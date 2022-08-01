State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,732 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,183,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,287,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 217,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,124,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,135,000 after acquiring an additional 198,683 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 87,339 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

Mimecast Trading Up 0.0 %

Mimecast Profile

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72.

(Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.