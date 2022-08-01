State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,760 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Employers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Employers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE EIG opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $43.46.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

