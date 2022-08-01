State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 899 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $204.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.82 and a twelve month high of $221.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.52.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $7.58. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

