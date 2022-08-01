State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,575 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of FOX by 300.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of FOX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 50.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of FOX by 8,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.99.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

