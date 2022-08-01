Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,881 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.21.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

