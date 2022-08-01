Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $174,000 Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $439.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

