Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 422 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 211.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,358,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after buying an additional 583,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,159,000 after buying an additional 143,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $220.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.04 and its 200 day moving average is $234.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

