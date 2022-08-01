STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

STORE Capital stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

STORE Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

About STORE Capital

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.